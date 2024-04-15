Police reach Kamal Nath’s house to probe complaint

Just four days before voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, a police team on Monday reached the mansion of former Madhya Pradesh Congress CM Kamal Nath at Shikarpura in Chhindwara district in connection with a complaint lodged by Chhindwara BJP candidate Vivek ‘Bunty’ Sahu.

The voting in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency would be held in the first phase on 19 April and Vivek Sahu is contesting against sitting Congress MP Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath’s son.

According to the police, Sahu has alleged that Kamal Nath’s close aide R K Mighlani circulated an objectionable video clip against him.

Kotwali police station inspector Umesh Golhani said that Sahu lodged a complaint at the police station that Mighlani had made an offensive video clip viral against him. The police official said a team had gone to Kamal Nath’s house in Chhindwara district to gather information about the complaint and further investigations were on in the matter.

Mighlani was quoted saying that the police arrived at the house and served him a notice. He said he would reply to the notice after the polls. Mighlani alleged that Vivek Sahu’s police complaint was mischievous and false.

Vivek Sahu is challenging sitting Congress MP Nakul Nath in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP is applying all its might this time to snatch Chhindwara from the Nath family in an attempt to make a clean sweep on all 29 Lok Sabha seats of MP.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won 28 seats but lost at Chhindwara to Nakul Nath.

Since 1952, the BJP has won only once at Chhindwara Lok Sabha, with Kamal Nath winning the seat a record nine times.