Shimla hosts 12-day long ‘Winter Carnival’

To boost tourism in the state capital, the ‘Queen of Hills’ Shimla for the first-ever is hosting ‘Winter Carnival’ at the historic Ridge.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the ‘Shimla Winter Carnival’ on Monday.

The event started with a cultural parade and the participation of 450 women presenting Mahanati, showcasing the talent of self-help groups and Anganwadi workers.

The Chief Minister said that the Winter Carnival in Shimla is a historic moment for the city, which will last upto January 5, next year.

Advertisement

He said that the recent monsoon fury had adversely affected Himachal Pradesh’s tourism sector, but due to the efforts of his cabinet colleagues and different departments, the state has recovered from this setback.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh had witnessed an influx of 30 thousand tourist vehicles in the past couple of days, signaling a promising revival of the tourism industry in the state.

He commended public representatives and officers for their contributions in this task and emphasized the role of tourism revenue in the state’s economy.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government is committed to promote tourism in the state as it has allocated a substantial Rs 3 thousand crore budget to the tourism sector, a significant increase from the earlier Rs 50 crore.

He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from children, all sections of the society and tourists in the state’s recovery from the disaster.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the recovery efforts.

“The state government has granted permission for all restaurants, dhabas and food shops in the state to remain open 24 hours from December 20, 2023 to January 5, 2024 to facilitate the people visiting the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the exhibition on the Ridge, featuring stalls set up by the District Administration Shimla and various departments.

Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha appreciated the efforts of the state government for organising the Shimla Winter Carnival and its potential to enhance tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

Municipal Corporation Shimla, Mayor, Surender Chauhan, welcomed the Chief Minister and said that the carnival represents the government’s commitment for ‘Vyavstha Parivartan’.

Cultural programmes including Kullavi Nati and Singtu of Sirmaur district were also presented on the occasion.

The twelve day long carnival offers local dishes, laser shows and various cultural programs, contributing to the celebration of Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage.