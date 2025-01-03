SHGs reflect women-led development potential in India: Jitendra

The importance of “women-led development” is a key priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance agenda, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said while addressing a gathering of nearly 3,000 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Moragudi village on Friday.

He said the Self Help Groups reflect the potential of women-led development in India.

While continuing his three-day visit to YSR Kadapa under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), the minister’s engagements underscored key developmental priorities, including women’s empowerment, education, infrastructure, and tourism.

Dr. Singh travelled to Moragudi village, where he engaged with women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs). These groups are playing a transformative role in empowering rural women by promoting financial literacy, food processing, and the production of handloom and millet-based products. Supported by central schemes such as the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), these SHGs represent a beacon of hope for economic self-reliance.

He lauded their efforts and encouraged further skill development through programmes like SEEDAP, which aim to enhance employability and entrepreneurial opportunities in the region.

Prior to the event, he visited an exhibition showcasing a diverse range of products, including local food items and small utility products. The display highlighted the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the participants, emphasizing the importance of promoting indigenous goods and self-reliance.

Education and infrastructure development were also key priorities during the visit. At the Zilla Parishad High School in Moragudi, he laid the foundation stone for a central kitchen. This facility will cater to the nutritional needs of school children, ensuring the effective delivery of midday meal programs. He also inspected ongoing infrastructure projects, including roads, drainage systems, housing, and access to clean drinking water.

These initiatives are pivotal in laying the groundwork for long-term, sustainable development in the district.

Later in the day, Dr. Jitendra Singh visited Gandikota, a historic site known for its stunning landscapes and cultural significance. During discussions with local officials, he emphasized the potential of tourism as an economic driver for the region.

By developing Gandikota into a prominent heritage destination, the government aims to create employment opportunities while preserving the site’s unique charm and history.

His visit to YSR Kadapa not only highlighted the achievements of the district under the ADP but also shed light on the challenges that remain. His detailed assessments and interactions with various stakeholders will help inform strategies to address these gaps, ensuring the district continues on its path toward holistic development.

The minister also said here today that the “Aspirational District” concept of the Modi Govt is inspired by the commitment to ensure equitable development of every district and also every region of India.

He also conducted a detailed review of the Aspirational District Programme and interacted with local MLAs and elected representatives to discuss the program’s progress and strategies for further implementation.

The Minister emphasized the critical role of the Aspirational District Program in fostering inclusive growth and urged the representatives to collaborate with the central government to transform Kadapa into a leading aspirational district. He underlined the significance of actively engaging citizens to maximize the benefits of key central schemes.

Dr. Singh highlighted the impact of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which provides comprehensive health insurance coverage, especially for those above 70 years of age. He stressed the importance of ensuring the scheme reaches every eligible beneficiary.

He also called for prioritizing the preparation of updated census lists to ensure accurate identification of beneficiaries for various welfare programs. Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Yojana, the Minister explained how promoting solar energy solutions could empower rural households by reducing energy costs and advancing sustainability.

The Minister further discussed the success of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, which has offered financial stability to small and marginal farmers, bolstering agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

He also outlined the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM Vishwakarma) scheme, designed to support traditional artisans and craftsmen by providing skill development opportunities, modern tools, and access to financial resources.