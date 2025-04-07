FM to visit UK, Austria; hold bilateral meets, engagement with think tanks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Austria from April 8 to 13, a statement from the ministry said on Monday.

She will participate in the 13th ministerial round of India – UK Economic & Financial Dialogue and engagements with think tanks, investors, business leaders in the United Kingdom and Austria.

Advertisement

The dialogue is scheduled to be held in London April 9, and will be co-chaired by the Union Finance Minister and the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer. They are also set to announce and launch various reports and new initiatives for further collaborations.

Advertisement

The key priorities for the Indian side include cooperation in IFSC GIFT City, investment, insurance and pension sectors, FinTech and Digital economy, and mobilising affordable and sustainable climate finance.

During the UK leg of the official visit, Sitharaman will deliver the keynote address at the India-UK Investor Roundtable in presence of Chief Executive Officers of international organisations, including key management personnel from across the UK financial ecosystem covering pension funds, insurance companies, banks, and financial services institutions among others.

Further, along with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, she will co-host the Roundtable in partnership with the City of London, with top CEOs and senior management of prominent pension funds and asset managers in the UK as participants.

During the Austrian leg of the official visit, the Finance Minister will hold bilateral meetings with senior Austrian government leaders, including with Markus Marterbauer, Finance Minister, Austria; and Christian Stocker, the Federal Chancellor, Austria, the official statement from India’s Finance Ministry read.

Sitharaman and Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Austrian Minister for Economy, Energy and Tourism, will co-chair a session with key Austrian CEOs to apprise them of existing and upcoming opportunities in India for deeper investment collaboration between the two countries.