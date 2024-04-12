Shashi Tharoor denies defamation charge by Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Responding to a defamation notice issued to him by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asserted that he has not made any false or malicious remark against the Union minister.

The Congress Working Committee member denied making false allegations against the BJP leader and demanded the withdrawal of statements and an apology.

Tharoor emphasised that he bears no responsibility for any alternate versions of the interview or any post-production alterations, casual conversations or studio recordings not intended for broadcast. His response to the notice by the Union minister also stipulates that failure to comply with the notice’s demands will compel Tharoor to pursue legal action.

“If your client disregards this notice and persists in defaming my client with false accusations, my client will have no choice but to pursue legal action under Sections 500, 171G, and 211 of the Indian,” says the reply to Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics and BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the other day, sent a legal notice to Shashi Tharoor accusing him of making defamatory statements against him on a TV channel recently.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting the elections against Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls on April 26, accused Tharoor of spreading patently false information. Specifically, Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that Tharoor falsely claimed that the BJP leader engaged in bribery of key voters and influential figures, including parish priests.

The notice charged Tharoor with an intent to harm Chandrasekhar’s reputation and image.

The legal notice contends that Tharoor’s remarks disrespected the entire Christian community of Thiruvananthapuram and its leaders by alleging their involvement in cash-for-votes activities.

Meanwhile, in an interview given to a Malayalam news channel, Tharoor said he had never said that he had proof of payment by Rajeev Chandrasekhar and had not raised it as an accusation against him.

In this connection, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that he would proceed with legal action against Shashi Tharoor, who has made false allegations against him.