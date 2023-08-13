Sharad Pawar’s ‘secret meet’ with Ajit heats up Maharashtra politics

Maharastra Political scenario is going through a very inconsistent situation and now in a recent development Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday had a “secret meeting” with his nephew Ajit Pawar, who spearheaded a split in the party to join the BJP-Shinde Sena government this news has kindled a buzz in Maharashtra political circle.

According to the reports the meeting was hour-long, and was held at businessman Atul Chordia’s bungalow in Koregaon Park in Pune. This has initiated a wide array of speculations in state politics. Sharad Pawar’s convoy left Chordia’s house an hour before Ajit Pawar’s. Political pundits are predicting merge of two divided wings of NCP. There are also speculation of NCP led by Sharad Pawar may support BJP. The motive of this meeting will soon be disclosed by the party heads.

Earlier in July, Ajit Pawar led a rift in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister, which shocked the party as well as his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

The crisis in the NCP has also weakened the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra just a year after Eknath Shinde walked out with 40 Sena MLAs and took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra with the support of BJP.