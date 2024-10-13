Logo

# India

Shah, Nadda, CM Yogi discuss by-elections in UP

The meeting, which was held at Nadda’s residence, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 13, 2024 10:44 pm

UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at JP Nadda's residence in Delhi to attend the high-level meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders of the BJP held a meeting here on Sunday evening with the party’s National President, JP Nadda, to discuss the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and other organizational issues, sources said.

“Discussions will primarily focus on the upcoming by-elections,” the source said.

The Election Commission of India may soon announce dates for the by-elections to the 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The vacant seats are Phulpur, Khair, Ghaziabad, Majhwan, Mirapur, Milkipur, Karhal, Katehari, Kundarki, and Sisamau.

The bypolls are crucial for the BJP as well as the opposition parties. The BJP would be keen to regain its winning momentum in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party has already declared candidates for six of the ten seats and has said it would contest the by-elections with the Congress.

