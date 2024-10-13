Shah, Nadda, CM Yogi discuss by-elections in UP

Cong top leadership in shock due to continuous defeat: Nadda on Kharge’s jibe
The BJP National President said in the frustration and despair of continuous defeats, the Congress President is falling prey to ideological bankruptcies.
The meeting, which was held at Nadda’s residence, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.
“Discussions will primarily focus on the upcoming by-elections,” the source said.
The Election Commission of India may soon announce dates for the by-elections to the 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The vacant seats are Phulpur, Khair, Ghaziabad, Majhwan, Mirapur, Milkipur, Karhal, Katehari, Kundarki, and Sisamau.
The Samajwadi Party has already declared candidates for six of the ten seats and has said it would contest the by-elections with the Congress.
