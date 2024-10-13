Shah, Nadda, CM Yogi discuss by-elections in UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders of the BJP held a meeting here on Sunday evening with the party’s National President, JP Nadda, to discuss the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and other organizational issues, sources said.

The meeting, which was held at Nadda’s residence, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

“Discussions will primarily focus on the upcoming by-elections,” the source said.

The Election Commission of India may soon announce dates for the by-elections to the 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The vacant seats are Phulpur, Khair, Ghaziabad, Majhwan, Mirapur, Milkipur, Karhal, Katehari, Kundarki, and Sisamau.