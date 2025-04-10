Shah in Chennai amid speculation over change of guard in TN BJP

Gujarat’s small industries made significant contribution to nation’s industrial growth: Shah
The visit assumes significance as it comes at a time when the political discourse in the Dravidian heartland has taken a dramatic turn.
Amid heightened speculation over replacing BJP state president K Annamalai and stitching a credible coalition by taking the AIADMK on board to take on the ruling DMK in the assembly election early next year, BJP strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed here Thursday on a two-day visit.
The DMK has already set a narrative for the poll, putting both the principal opposition AIADMK and the BJP on the backfoot over Hindi imposition through the three-language formula, delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies and discriminatory financial devolution.
Added to this, the DMK government of MK Stalin had secured a huge advantage with the Supreme Court verdict deeming 10 Bills, referred to the President, as having received assent.
According to sources, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswa
Even before he could land, the PMK has put the spokes in his plans with party founder S Ramadoss remaining non-
“Alliance will be decided by the PMK’s Executive Committee later on by the year end,” was his response to a question on tie-up with the BJP. Further, Ramadoss had stripped his son, Anbumani, said to be a votary of teaming up with the BJP, from the post of party president and declaring himself as party president.
On the change of guard in TN BJP, it is not clear yet as to whether Annamalai will be relieved of his responsibility though party Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore MLA, Vanathi Sreenivasan is a strong contender as a replacement.
Despite the party making 10 years of continued party membership mandatory for contesting the election, Tirunelveli MLA, Nainar Nagendran, a former AIADMK minister who switched to the BJP, is also in the reckoning.
A potential dark horse could be Anandhan Ayyasamy from Tenk
With RSS ideologue and ‘Thuglak’ editor S Gurumurthy slated to present a roadmap for Shah on the BJP making gains in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai met him earlier in the day. He is expected to suggest the creation of a new post, NDA Coordinator to smoothen ruffled feathers in the alliance besides the benefits of retaining Annamalai if no one could be entrusted to enter his shoes in the present.
