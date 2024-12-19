Shah chairs high-level security review meeting on J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday while chairing a crucial meeting in New Delhi.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the government will achieve the goal of a ‘terror-free Jammu and Kashmir’ at the earliest, ensuring all necessary resources are made available.

Shah said that the Union government, with the joint efforts of security forces, is committed to establishing complete dominance over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister further said that the unprecedented participation of the people of the region in the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha elections shows their full faith in the democracy of the country.

He lauded the efforts of the security agencies for a significant decline in terror incidents, infiltration, and recruitment of youth into terror organisations.

Shah said that the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government have almost dismantled the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K.

He directed all security agencies to maintain coordinated efforts to eliminate terrorism in the region and emphasised implementing the ‘Area Domination Plan’ and ‘Zero Terror Plan’ in mission mode.

Sources said this is the first such meeting after the legislative assembly elections were held in the region in September.

The high-level meeting was attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretary J&K Atal Dulloo, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwiwedi, National Investigation Agency Director General Sadanand Date, Border Security Force (BSF) DG Daljeet Singh Chawdhary, Intelligence Bureau Director, and other senior officials.