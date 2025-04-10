Security stepped up in Delhi in view of Tahawwur Rana’s extradition

Elaborate security arrangements have been done at Palam airport, NIA headquarters and the Patiala court complex in view of the imminent arrival of Tahawwur Rana, the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in the national capital.

A team of Special cell and SWAT commandos along with anti bomb squads has sanitized the areas outside the premises of the airport. Moreover, additional deployment of police personnel was also made at the airport, official sources said.

Advertisement

Additionally, during the day, senior police officials visited the Patiala House Court premises and outside of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters to review the security arrangements.

Advertisement

A tight security cordon has been established, with paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel deployed across strategic locations, including the NIA headquarters in South Delhi.

As a precautionary move, Gate No 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station — located adjacent to the NIA headquarters — was closed for public access. The gate, which had been open since morning, was later shut due to heightened security concerns.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national and a close associate of David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, was extradited from the United States to face trial in India for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that claimed nearly 166 lives and left hundreds injured.