SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code

With the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the mini parliament of Sikhs, opposing the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said the SGPC is playing to the tune of its political masters (read Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal).|

After the SGPC meeting on UCC today, the body’s president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the UCC proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government is unnecessary in the country as the Constitution recognises the principle of ‘unity in diversity.’

Expressing surprise at the SGPC announcement to oppose UCC, BJP Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked it to clarify that when the Law Commission has not released any draft on the UCC why was it adamant on opposing a non-existent UCC. He also said no government could ever dare to tinker with unique Sikh identity and its traditions.

Sirsa said he was surprised to see that SGPC has issued a statement today after its meeting that it was against UCC because Sikh religion has its own identity, beliefs and kakars including unshorn hair (kes) and kirpan. He said this statement of SGPC has resulted in confusion among Sikh masses.

“Governments of not only our own country but across the world have also acknowledged the unique Sikh identity and its traditions and this was the reason that kirpan has been allowed to carry throughout the world,” the BJP leader said. He said even not only in the Indian Army but in armies of several countries, Sikh symbols of faith have been allowed to wear.

He asked SGPC president Dhami to kindly clarify which UCC draft SGPC was opposing which is against Sikh religion and its beliefs and kakars. “If SGPC could show such a draft which is against us, all the Sikhs from across the country will support SGPC on the issue,” Sirsa said.

Lashing out at SGPC for playing to tunes of its political masters, Sirsa said instead of telling the Law Commission on what Sikh community feels on its separate religious identity and importance of Sikh articles of faith and its religious beliefs, SGPC was opposing a non-existent UCC which clearly indicates that this move is an attempt to please its political masters and further their political agenda because BJP has not aligned with SAD in Punjab.

He said opposition only for the sake of opposition to please its political masters is not the job of SGPC. He said that before playing tunes of political masters, SGPC should realize its responsibility and work accordingly.

The SAD, which controls the SGPC, has opposed the proposed implementation of the UCC saying it would have an adverse impact on minorities and tribal communities in the country.