The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the highest religious body of the Sikh community, has decided that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be extended the special invite for Sikh centenary events.

The decision has been taken owing to his “anti-farmer” stand by bringing three farm laws that the farmers have been demanding to revoke.

Normally, the SGPC extends special invites to the Prime Minister and the President on historical occasions.

“We have decided not to extend any special invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming centenary events, including the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur,” SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said the reason was the Prime Minister’s reluctance to withdraw the three laws that the farmers fear will affect their livelihoods adding, “Anyone can come to attend any religious function of the Sikhs.”

Earlier, Modi was the chief guest at the event to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November 2019.

Now, the SGPC is going to start year-long celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, from April.

Bibi Jagir Kaur also demanded the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor that links Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Shakargarh tehsil in Narowal district of Pakistan.

The travel for Kartarpur Sahib was suspended on March 16, 2020, by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Keeping in mind the sentiments of the Sangat (community), the government of India should reopen the corridor that was temporarily shut due to the coronavirus pandemic,” she added.

PM Modi had opened the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, 2019, by flagging off the first lot of pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, believed to have been built at the site where Guru Nanak died in the 16th century, located some 4 km inside Pakistan.

