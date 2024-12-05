Sex ratio at child birth in Odisha dips in last 10 years

The coastal state is facing a disturbing trend of gender imbalance with a decline in sex ratio at birth for children born in Odisha in the last decade.

As per data of Health Management Information System (HMIS) of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) the Sex ratio at Birth (SRB) has been improved from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24 (provisional data) at the national level, the Union Minister of State, Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur told the Rajya Sabha yesterday.

However, there is a slight decline in SRB in respect of the State of Odisha from 948 in 2014-15 to 926 in 2023-24, the Minister said in a written reply.

The trend is disturbing to say the least. It is indicative of would-be parents’ preference for sons over daughters. The discrimination of this nature will lead to further gender imbalance in future, said experts dealing with gender issues.

However on a brighter note, the coastal State Odisha has registered improvement in female education with the increase of enrollment ratio of girls in the schools at secondary level.

“As per the data of Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE +) of Department of School Education and Literacy, Gross Enrollment ratio of girls in the schools at secondary level has increased in the state of Odisha from 75.03 percent in 2014-15 to 80.60 percent in 2021-22”, the Minister informed Rajya Sabha.

Under Mission Shakti, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme has been expanded to cover all the districts across the country for multi sectoral activities which include all the districts from Odisha, the Minister said.

It focuses on preventing gender-biased sex-selective practices, ensuring the survival and protection of the girl child, and promoting education of girl children. BBBP is a centrally sponsored scheme with 100% funding by the Central Government.

The Centre has released Rs 806.25 under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, of which Rs 544.67 has been utilized, the Minister concluded.