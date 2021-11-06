Odisha logs 208 fresh Covid-19 cases at 0.40 positivity rate

The coastal State on Saturday logged 208 new Covid-19 cases cases from 21 districts in the past 24 hours pushing the tally to 10,43,151 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.40% continues to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Odisha registered more Covid-19 recoveries than new cases as 536 people recuperated from the disease. This is for the third successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 23 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 11.05% against the previous day’s 14.11 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 99. The district accounted for nearly 48 per cent of the new infections while 21 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five- Kandhamal (1), Keonjhar (4), Nabarangpur (5), Malkangiri (7) and Deogarh (8)- districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,489 active cases.

The state currently has 3,319 active COVID-19 cases while 10,31,425 patients including 536 on Friday recovering from the disease.

As 208 samples gave positive results out of 51,830 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.40 per cent as against previous day’s 0.30%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.69 percent while more than 2.22 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.84% while active cases account for 0.35% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.39% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

A total of 3,82,59,527 vaccine-eligible adult population has so far been administered with COVID-19 jibes. Of them 2,61,18,704 were inoculated with the first dose while 1,21,40,813 were fully vaccinated. The State accounts for 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible people while the government has a target to inoculate all the eligible people with the first dose of the vaccine.