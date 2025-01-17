Several MoUs signed during Singapore president visit to Odisha

Singapore, on Friday, signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Odisha government in various spheres, including petrochemical and semiconductor sectors, after the arrival of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam here on a two-day official visit to extend cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), skill development ecosystem, the semiconductor industry in the coastal state.

Shanmugaratnam, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, MPs, and officials, visited the World Skill Centre set up here by Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES) with funding from the Asian Development Bank.

The Singaporean president’s visit marks a significant milestone in the growing partnership between Singapore and the state of Odisha. There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha,” said CM Majhi, who extended a warm welcome to the visiting foreign dignitary.

A series of MoUs were exchanged between the government of Odisha and various Singaporean entities to strengthen collaboration in key sectors. These include the Industrial Park sector with MoU signed between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore.

Similarly, in Green Hydrogen Corridor MoU was inked between IDCO and Sembcorp, Singapore. Likewise, IDCO Odisha and Surbana Jurong, Singapore signed MoU for Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR):

A MoU between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore was also signed for urban infrastructure, new city development.

The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will also collaborate with GRIDCO Odisha and IIT Bhubaneswar in the field of new energy. For strengthening FinTech Ecosystem, a MoU between the Electronics & IT Department Odisha and Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore.

The Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore resolved to focus on advanced skilling through a MoU.

Further the Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore laid focus on semiconductors by signing a MoU.

A detailed briefing was presented by Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centers, culture, and connectivity.

During the visit, President Shanmugaratnam toured the Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab at the World Skill Center and interacted with students and instructors, showcasing Odisha’s commitment to fostering technical education and innovation.

He later lauded Odisha’s efforts in advancing skill development and fostering innovation.

Ahead of ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave’, scheduled for January 28 and 29, the visit of Singapore president is being touted as a significant development to attract investors to the conclave.