Delhi Govt signs MoU with Centre to roll out Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the capital

The Delhi government is all set to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in the national capital, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre on Saturday.

The initiative aims to enhance access to quality healthcare services for Delhi residents and fulfills a key promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

The MoU was signed between the National Health Authority under the Union Health Ministry and the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Citizens in Delhi will now be able to benefit from AB PM-JAY, which provides free health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary family per year.”

“In addition, the Delhi government will offer a top-up of an additional Rs 5 lakh over and above the central coverage. This will benefit around 6.54 lakh families in Delhi under the scheme,” she said.

She further stated that beneficiaries will have access to 1,961 health benefit packages from 27 medical specialties, featuring updated procedures and revised rates for hospitals.

The Chief Minister also announced that card distribution under the scheme will begin from April 10.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, in his address, said, “It is a proud moment that the world’s largest health coverage scheme, already active in 34 states and Union Territories, is finally being implemented in the national capital.”

He emphasized that the scheme is based on trust and is thus termed an ‘assurance’ scheme rather than an insurance scheme.

Highlighting its scale, Nadda noted that the AB PM-JAY scheme targets over 55 crore beneficiaries, covering 12 crore families, which accounts for approximately 40 percent of India’s vulnerable population.

Quoting a recent Lancet study, the Union Minister mentioned that the timely initiation of cancer treatment has significantly improved under the scheme, with a 90 per cent increase in access to cancer care within 30 days for enrolled patients.

The BJP, which returned to power in Delhi this February after more than 26 years, approved the implementation of the scheme during its first cabinet meeting held shortly after Chief Minister Gupta and her six ministers took the oath of office on February 20.