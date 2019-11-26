Many people got injured when suspected militants threw a grenade near Kashmir University in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI.

The grenade was lobbed near Sir Syed gate of the university this afternoon, a police official said. Several people were reportedly standing there.

Earlier, on Monday the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued an advisory telling people not to go near high risk zones where stray explosives are left behind after encounters.

This incident came just within one month of another such incident where one person was killed and 15 others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar on November 4. The millitants lobbed a grenade at security forces at a vegetable market in Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar.