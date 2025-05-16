NIA raids 15 locations in Punjab linked to Babbar Khalsa in grenade attack probe

In a crackdown on the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided 15 locations across Punjab in connection with a grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district in December last year.

The raids were conducted in the districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and Kapurthala, leading to the seizure of various incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices, and documents, the country’s premier probe agency said in an official press release issued here.

According to the NIA, the premises of suspects linked to US-based BKI operative and gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian, his associate Shamsher Singh Shera alias Honey, and others based in various countries were under the agency’s radar.

Happy, a key aide of Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, has been found responsible for carrying out multiple grenade attacks on police stations and posts across Punjab and Haryana, the agency said.

NIA investigations into the grenade attack on Police Station Ghanie Ke Bangar in Gurdaspur revealed that the arrested accused who carried out the act was acting on the instructions of Happy, Shamsher, and their associates.

According to the investigation, BKI operatives based in various countries were involved in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based operatives, and to provide them with funds, weapons, and explosives for terror activities.

These efforts were being coordinated through their associates and contacts based abroad, including in Pakistan. The BKI was actively conspiring to carry out terrorist acts in India, the NIA added.