Punjab Police thwart grenade attack at police establishments

Amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has successfully thwarted a potential grenade attack on a police establishments with the arrest of five members of a Pak-ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module linked to foreign-based gangster Jiwan Fauji, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Naresh Kumar alias Babbu of Haripura, Abhinav Bhagat alias Abhi, Ajay Kumar alias Ajju and Sunny Kumar, all residents of Haripura in Amritsar and a 17-years-old juvenile. Police teams have also recovered one hand grenade and one country-made .32 pistol along with five live cartridges.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that gangster Jiwan Fauji, currently operating from abroad, has been running a terror module in border districts of the state with the help of the arrested accused persons, who were recruited and radicalised to execute criminal activities. Probe has also revealed that the arrested persons were provided with motorcycles and tasked with retrieving weapon consignments from the Ajnala sector, he added.

The DGP said the arrested accused were actively plotting to target police establishments with grenades. Further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said during a follow-up recovery operation, accused Ajay Kumar attempted to escape by snatching a service weapon and opening fire at the police team. The accused sustained injuries in his leg during retaliatory fire, and has been undergoing medical treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, he added.

The CP said that the probe has also revealed that the arrested accused persons had also provided logistic support and an Activa scooter to the assailants, who fired at Karyana Store owner recently at Mahal village in Amritsar. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further links in the terror network, he added. A case FIR No. 103 dated 30/04/2025 has been registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Islamabad in Amritsar.