Punjab Police solves grenade attack case, 2 held

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, has busted a narco-terror module being operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of its two members, who also confessed to have lobbed a hand-grenade at Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Dande in Gharinda, Amritsar and Baljit Singh, a resident of Chhapa in Tarn Taran. Police teams have also recovered 1.4 kg heroin, one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols— one 9MM Zigana and one 9MM Glock— along with ammunition from their possession.

Advertisement

The development came in little more than 10 days after the incident reported at Islamabad Police Station at around 3 am on December 17, 2024. Few hours after the incident, Foreign-based Jeevan Fauji, who is associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), had used social media platform to claim the responsibility for this act of terror.

Advertisement

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that SSOC Amritsar had received a secret information that a USA-based hardcore drug smuggler Sandeep Singh alias Seepu is running a smuggling network and getting consignments of drugs and weapons from Pakistan to supply them in India through his associates. Acting swiftly on inputs, the teams of SSOC Amritsar arrested one associate identified as Gurjeet Singh and recovered 1.4 kg heroin from his possession, he said.

The DGP said that the meticulous investigations and sustained follow-up of backward and forward linkages in the arrest of Gurjeet Singh revealed that the latter along with his accomplice Baljit Singh has also carried out grenade attack at Police Station Islamabad on the instructions of a foreign-based person, introduced to him by Sandeep Seepu.

He said that further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the terrorist organisation behind the attack at Police Station and identify the foreign based person introduced by Seepu.

Sharing more details, AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the police teams have also arrested Baljit Singh and during further investigations one hand grenade and two pistols along with ammunition were recovered from duo.

He said that further investigations are being conducted to unearth this entire network and efforts are being made to track the previous consignments transported by the accused.

In this regard, a fresh case FIR No. 74 dated 26.12.2024 has been registered under sections 21, 23-c and 29 of the NDPS Act, section 25 of the Arms Act and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Act at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.