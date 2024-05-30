Seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections to take BJP beyond 400 seats: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections is about taking the seat tally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beyond 400.

“…In six phases, the BJP is winning a record number of seats and the seventh phase is about to take it beyond 400. I would like to thank the people,” Thakur said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

The BJP has set a steep target of winning more than 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.

The Union Minister highlighted that people value stability and continuity in government and an honest and strong leadership.

“The people of the country know why stability and continuity are important for the country and why honest and strong leadership is needed,” Thakur said.

Speaking about improvement in the economic status of the country, the senior BJP leader said, “People know that PM Modi has taken our economy forward and now he is on the track to make our country the third largest economy in the next five years.”

Slamming the Congress Thakur said, “What the Congress could not do in 60 years was done by PM Modi in 10 years.”

Earlier in the day, Thakur took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the latter can undertake a roadshow in the national capital’s sweltering 47-degree temperature but is seeking bail on the pretext of ill health.

“He is exposed once again. It is visible to everyone that he can do a roadshow in 47-degree temperatures but asks for bail on the pretext of ill health,” Thakur said.

This came after the Supreme Court’s Registry refused to accept the request for an urgent hearing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for an extension of his interim bail.

The Supreme Court’s Registry on Wednesday said that the apex court’s previous order gave Kejriwal the liberty to move the trial court for regular bail. The top court had on May 10 had granted interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister till June 1 to campaign for Lok Sabha election and asked him to surrender on June 2.