Seven of a family in Gujarat including 3 children dead, investigation on

Seven members of a family, including three children under the age of eight, were discovered dead in Surat in what appears to be a case of poisoning and suicide. According to police, a suicide note was discovered.

According to police, at midnight on Friday, one of the family members poisoned his wife, three children – two daughters aged three and five, and a seven-year-old son – and his parents before hanging himself.

“The family lived in Siddheshwar Apartment in Palanpur, Surat,” a police spokesman said. We arrived as soon as we were instructed. The bodies have been transported for autopsies.”

“Seven members of a family committed suicide.” Six people ingested poison, and one committed suicide by hanging himself. Three children were among those killed. A suicide note was also discovered at the location. Following an initial examination, it was discovered that there was some disagreement over a monetary transaction. “Further investigation is underway,” stated Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakesh Barot.

Advertisement