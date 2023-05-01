Seven judges, appointed to MP HC, take oath of office

Seven judges, who were recently appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, took oath of office on Monday at Jabalpur.

MP High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath administered the oath of office to the new judges at a function held at the high court’s South Block auditorium.

The High Court Collegium, headed by the MP Chief Justice, had recommended the names of the seven judges to the Supreme Court Collegium for approval. The Supreme Court Collegium accorded its approval to the names on 13 April.

Subsequently, President of India Droupadi Murmu granted her seal to the recommended names and the union law ministry issued the notification for their appointments to the MP High Court.

The new judges include Anuradha Shukla, Prem Narayan Singh, Avnindra Kumar Singh, Hirdesh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Rupesh Chandra varshney and Sanjeev Kalgaonkar.

With this, the number of judges in the MP High Court has reached 37. According to reports, there are 53 approved posts for judges in the High Court and 16 posts are still vacant.