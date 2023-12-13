Vishnu Deo Sai assumes office of Chhattisgarh CM

New Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assumed the office after performed the traditional pooja-archana (prayers) before at the Mahanadi Bhavan on Wednesday.

This is the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh a chief minister of the state took part in a traditional Hindu ceremony before taking office. He also worshipped at his residence and performed puja at the Lord Jagannath Temple in the morning.

Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were also present on this occasion.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo, and Director General of Police Ashok Juneja greeted the Chief Minister and extended a cordial welcome.

After assuming office, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held introduction with senior officials from various departments of the ministry in his office chamber.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vishnu Deo Sai at the ceremony held at Science College ground in Raipur.

Governor Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy of deputy chief minister to Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma as well. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma took the oath in Hindi.