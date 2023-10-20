Seven held from Delhi, Bihar over 2,100 cybercrime complaints, 67 FIRs

The Delhi Police have busted a pan-India online cheating syndicate and arrested seven suspects, including three from Bihar and four from the national capital.

There were 67 cases registered against them across the country and a total of 2,100 complaints linked to them, the police said on Friday.

The cybercriminals have cheated around 2,100 people in the last two years and the total amount of money they defrauded is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore, the police said.

The accused from Bihar have been identified as Bihari Paswan, Ajeet Kumar Paswan, and Kanhaiya Mahto. Those held from Delhi are Mohammad Raja alias Sahil, Vikas, Mohammad Suhail Ansari, and Ankit Yadav.

They operated an online firm in the name of familyhelp.in providing web solutions.

A total of 11 mobile phones, more than 100 sim cards procured on fake IDs, three laptops, four cheque books, and five ATM cards have been seized from them, which the police say were used in the crimes.

The gang operated from Bihar and Delhi. They used the online company to make several fake websites with names similar to popular brands in the market. Then they used to call people and subsequently cheat them after making alluring offers to buy branded products at lesser price.

The police are also screening the money trail to find if other accounts are also involved in the scam.