Setback To BJP in Karnataka, More Than 15 Leaders Switch To Congress

In Bengaluru on Friday, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, more than 15 senior leaders and former corporators from the Bharatiya Janata Party and JD(S) joined Congress, dealing a blow to the two parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. According to ANI, the following former councilors have joined the Congress: L. Shrinivas, Anjanappa, H. Suresh, Venkata Swamy Naidu, Narayana, Ramu, Balanna, Kabaddi Babu, and M. Nagraj.

According to news agency IANS, the event took place in the Bharat Jodo Auditorium at the party office in Bengaluru. They received Congress flags from DK Shivakumar, who also invited them to the party. This is the Congress’ third big operation after luring BJP and JD-S leaders from Bengaluru’s Yeshwantpur and R R Nagar constituencies.One of the BJP ‘s former leader L. Srinivas claimed that he spent 33 years working for the BJP before joining the grand old party, the congress.

DK Shivakumar attacked the BJP, claiming that the saffron party’s leaders were mistreated and are now knocking on our doors. “BJP and JD-S leaders from the Padmanabhanagar seat, who were a key component in establishing control over the Bengaluru city corporation, have joined the Congress. They have not been treated well by the BJP leaders, and now they are knocking on our doors, according to Shivakumar, who was quoted by IANS.

Shivakumar had promised the high command that he would win more than 20 seats in the Karnataka Lok Sabha. According to sources cited by IANS, he is attempting to convert more than 20 MLAs from the BJP and JD(S) to the Congress. Shivakumar, who defended the action, had questioned whether the BJP was justified in overthrowing elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

On Friday, DK Shivakumar showed confidence in the Congress and predicted that it will do well in Karnataka during the Lok Sabha elections. He accused the BJP of engaging in “compromise politics” in light of a potential alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular.