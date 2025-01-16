Senior university faculty member commits suicide in Udaipur

A senior faculty member of a constituent college under Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur committed suicide in Lake City on Thursday.

Prof Navin Chaudhary (54) of the University Agriculture and Technology College visited his department on the campus, as usual, on Thursday morning to attend to his duties.

After a brief chat with the staff and faculty members, Prof Chaudhary went to his chamber. A short while later, colleagues found him hanging from the ceiling of his room, official sources said.

Soon, Chaudhary was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body was subsequently shifted to the morgue for postmortem.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the deceased’s chamber. However, details were not available.