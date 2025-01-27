Udaipur, Indore recognized as Ramsar Wetland Cities, a first for India

Udaipur, known as the Lake City, and Indore have been granted the prestigious status of “Wetland Cities” under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, joining an elite list of 31 Wetland Cities worldwide.

This marks the first time that two cities in India have been accredited as Wetland Cities under the Ramsar Convention, a significant milestone for the country.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav announced the achievement through his official Twitter account on Saturday.

Yadav wrote: “Double joy! I am thrilled to share that, for the first time in India, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Udaipur in Rajasthan have joined the list of 31 Ramsar Wetland Accredited Cities worldwide—a testimony to PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of balancing economic progress with ecological conservation.”

The minister emphasized that this recognition reflects India’s commitment to sustainable urban development without compromising ecological conservation in both urban and rural areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the accomplishment by reposting Yadav’s tweet.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Indore and Udaipur! This recognition reflects our strong commitment to sustainable development and fostering harmony between nature and urban growth. May this inspire everyone to work towards greener, cleaner, and more eco-friendly urban spaces across our nation.”

An official spokesperson stated on Monday that this accreditation would enable Udaipur to implement better and more effective conservation measures for its famous lakes, including Pichhola and Fateh Sagar, while preserving the heritage and culture of the Mewar region.

The recognition is expected to contribute significantly to biodiversity conservation, ecosystem protection, and overall environmental improvement.