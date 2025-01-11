Ministry of Women and Child Development Hosts Chintan Shivir in Udaipur

The Ministry of Women and Child Development inaugurated a two day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The event brought together Union and State Ministers, senior government officials, and stakeholders to discuss key welfare initiatives for women and children across the country.

The Chintan Shivir will focus on crucial initiatives like Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi, addressing key themes of women’s safety, child nutrition, and strengthening Anganwadi Centres.

The event aims to foster the exchange of best practices, innovative solutions, and collaborative strategies for accelerating women and child welfare in India, further contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, inaugurated the event, highlighting India’s shift from ‘women’s development’ to ‘women-led development’ under its G20 presidency. Devi emphasized the importance of global collaboration, with Brazil’s support in 2024 furthering this vision.

In her special address, Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, discussed ongoing initiatives and their impact on empowering women and ensuring child welfare, stressing the importance of collaborative dialogues for scaling successful practices.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, expressed pride in hosting the transformative event, underscoring the state’s commitment to supporting national efforts for the welfare of women and children.

Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, also shared insights into the state’s dedicated initiatives and the significance of the Shivir as a platform for learning and collaboration.