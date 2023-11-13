Selja claims Cong surging ahead in 75 seats in Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Selja Kumari on Monday claimed that the party is surging ahead with a commanding lead of 75 seats in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the media, she remarked that the BJP has come to realize, post the first round of voting, that it is poised for another setback in Chhattisgarh, while the Congress is advancing towards establishing governance.

She underscored that the Congress is actively seeking voter support based on its track record and accomplishments over the past five years.

She also highlighted the Congress-led state government’s robust fight against poverty in the last five years, contending that the Bhupesh Baghel government has successfully elevated 40 lakh individuals above the poverty line. She also highlighted the recognition received from the central government, which has honoured the state government on more than 65 occasions.

Sailja added that the Congress, in a significant move, has bestowed the Griha Lakshmi Yojana upon the women of Chhattisgarh. Under this initiative, an annual stipend of Rs 15,000 is extended to all women across the state.

The first phase of the state polls was held on November 7 and the final phase is slated for November 17.