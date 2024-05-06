Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination from North East Delhi LS seat

Congress candidate of INDIA bloc, Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday filed his nomination from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Kumar held a massive road show from his central election office, Maujpur to the District Magistrate office on the occasion. He was accompanied by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee interim president Devender Yadav, Chairman of the Election Management Committee and Co-ordination Committee Subhash Chopra, among others.

Addressing the workers, he assured the local residents, Congress and INDIA Alliance workers that he would work for the development of the area and welfare of the people, and to protect their rights.

Attacking the BJP, Kumar said, “In the past 10 years, the local BJP MP had done nothing for the people of the area, nor for the development of the area.”

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for the rights of the people, raising their issues, to give them justice.

“We all have to fight unitedly to realize the dream of Rahul Gandhi to give justice and rights to the people, to protect democracy and the Constitution,” Kumar said.

DPCC interim president Yadav exuded confidence that the INDIA Alliance will sweep all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The last date for filing of nominations in Delhi was Monday, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on 7th May, as per the notification.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 9th May.

The voting in the seven parliamentary seats is scheduled to take place on 25th May.