Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase III: Polling underway on 93 seats, PM Modi casts his vote in Gandhinagar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase III Voting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar today as voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories.

The third phase polling is being held in Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4).

BJP’s Mukesh Dalal has won the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed after Congress candidates, including main and substitutes, along with other candidates form smaller parties dropped out of the contest.

Advertisement

In the third phase, more than 1300 candidates are in the fray. Of them, as many as 130 are women.

Originally, the voting was scheduled to be held on 94 seats but the Election Commission of India postponed the polling on Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to May 25.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Modi cast his vote form Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. After casting his vote, Modi urged countrymen to vote in large numbers. The PM.was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, who is BJP’s candidate from Gandhinagar seat.

“Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of ‘Daan’ in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate…,” the PM told reporters outside a polling booth in Gandhinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule are among the prominent leaders in the fray.

Of the 93 seats where polling in being held today, the BJP has won 72 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are likely to announced on the same day.