Seechewal, Sahney AAP’s nominees for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist, will be the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s candidates for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab.

Making this announcement on his Twitter handle, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I am happy to announce that AAP is nominating two Padma Shri awardees for the Rajya Sabha. One is environmentalist Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and second is Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney. My best wishes to both of them.”

Seechewal was honoured with the Padma Shri for rejuvenating the 160-kilometer-long tributary of the Satluj and Beas rivers. He has also constructed schools and colleges for the underprivileged in Punjab.

Sahney is the president of the World Punjabi Organisation which has a presence in 22 countries. He had evacuated over 500 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs by sending three chartered flights and rehabilitated them other than ensuring free education for their children.

During the Covid pandemic, Sahney provided mobile testing clinics, 2000 oxygen cylinders and langar sewa that served one lakh people every day. He is the founder of Sun Foundation which runs free skill development centres for disabled needy youth.

The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is due to expire on 4 July.

The last date for the filing of nominations is May 31. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 1 June while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 3 June. The date of polling is 10 June from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. The counting will be held on the same day.