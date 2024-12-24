Security forces recover explosives in Churachandpur as Manipur grapples with unrest

In a bid to maintain peace amidst ongoing tensions in Manipur, security forces conducted intensive search operations across vulnerable zones in the state’s hill and valley districts on Monday.

During these operations, a significant cache of explosives and related materials was uncovered in Lesiang village, Churachandpur district.

The recovered items include 40 metres of cordtex, nine improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with nine detonators, one non-electric commercial detonator, and 30 cm of safety fuse.

Manipur has been embroiled in unrest since May 2023, with ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities escalating into violence. Over 200 lives have been lost, and thousands have been displaced as a result of the conflict. Amidst this turmoil, incidents of illegal arms trafficking and militant activity have added to the challenges faced by authorities.

The recovery of explosives comes against the backdrop of broader security concerns, including the destruction of 22 acres of illicit poppy plantations in Kangpokpi earlier this month, as part of the state’s intensified war on drugs.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring normalcy. Measures include recruiting local personnel from both Meitei and Kuki communities into the police force and deploying them together to foster unity. However, civil society groups continue to express discontent over unresolved grievances, as evidenced by the ongoing hunger strike by victims of the Jiribam massacre and protests over administrative appointments.