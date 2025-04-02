Major IPS reshuffle in Manipur amid rising security concerns

In a major reshuffle, the Manipur government has transferred 14 police officers, including the superintendents of police (SPs) of two districts amid growing security challenges to the state.

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department issued an official notification on Tuesday detailing the transfers that affect key law enforcement positions.

As per the order, Jiribam SP Shaikh Mohd Zakir has been reassigned as the SP of Kakching district, while Priyadarshini Laishram, the former SP of Kakching, will now take charge as the SP of Jiribam.

Additionally, Gaurav Dogra, previously serving as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Yairipok, has been appointed as the SDPO of Singjamei.

Other significant changes include the appointment of Assistant Commandant of 1st Manipur Rifles, Abhinav, to additional responsibilities as the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) for Kangpokpi district. Akoijam Sadananda Singh has been designated as the new Additional SP Traffic for Imphal East, while Keisham Bojoukumar Singh has been transferred to the post of Additional SP Vigilance. Furthermore, Rattana Ngasekpam will now serve as the Additional SP CID (Special Duty).

The transfers came at a time when Manipur continues to grapple with ethnic unrest, insurgency, and rising cases of extortion linked to militant outfits.

The state has witnessed frequent clashes between security forces and insurgent groups, necessitating a more strategic deployment of law enforcement personnel. The reshuffling of senior officers is seen as part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen administrative efficiency and tighten security in vulnerable districts.

In a separate development, security forces apprehended three individuals, including a cadre of a banned militant outfit, on charges of extortion in Kakching and Imphal East districts.

Police reported on Wednesday that a member of the proscribed PREPAK-Pro outfit was arrested on Tuesday from Aihang village in Kakching district. The individual was allegedly involved in extortion activities in Wangoo Chairel and Pangaltabi areas, targeting local businesses and residents.