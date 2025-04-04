Manipur BJP forms committee to examine delimitation issues, calls for NRC implementation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur has constituted a 13-member committee to address concerns surrounding the upcoming delimitation exercise in the state.

Stating that the party supports the accurate delimitation process, senior BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha said that the committee comprising 12 BJP legislators will be entrusted with the responsibility to analyse the proposed delimitation.

The primary role of the committee will be to ensure that the entire process is carried out fairly and transparently.

Ibomcha added that the party strongly objects to the exercise being conducted using the 2001 Census, which, he claimed, is riddled with inaccuracies.

The Manipur BJP state unit has also demanded a review of the 2001 Census and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before proceeding with any delimitation process.

Their demand follows a recent appeal by 13 other political parties urging the central government to postpone the exercise until discrepancies in the 2001 Census are addressed.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the central government to finalise the delimitation process in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland within three months.

While discussions are progressing for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the Centre has argued that the volatile law and order situation in Manipur, exacerbated by ongoing ethnic violence, poses a serious challenge, making it unfeasible to carry out the exercise at present.