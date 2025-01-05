Security forces eliminate four Maoists in Chhattisgarh; DRG Jawan martyred

Security forces in Chhattisgarh neutralised four Maoists in a fierce gunfight in the dense Abujhmad forests along the Dantewada-Narayanpur border late Saturday night.

A joint operation, involving personnel from multiple districts, also claimed the life of District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan Sannu Karam, a former Maoist who had surrendered and joined the police force to fight against extremism.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences, stating, “The sacrifice of our martyred jawan will not go in vain. Security forces are fighting valiantly against Maoism, and this battle will continue until we eradicate this menace. I pray for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.”

According to police sources, security forces launched a joint operation in Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon districts following intelligence reports about the presence of 40, 50 senior Maoist cadres in the area. Over 1,000 personnel, including teams from DRG and STF, surrounded the Maoist core zone, leading to prolonged intermittent gunfire late into the night.

The encounter resulted in the recovery of four Maoist bodies and a cache of weapons, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, confirmed Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P. Security forces remain stationed in the region to consolidate their control.

The operation in Abujhmad follows a series of confrontations in the region. Days earlier, three DRG personnel sustained minor injuries in Bijapur district when a pressure IED planted by Maoists exploded near Torka. The injured jawans were part of an anti-Maoist operation. In another recent incident, three Maoists were killed during an operation in the Sornamal forests of Gariaband district. This mission, involving 300 personnel from Chhattisgarh and Odisha, successfully cornered insurgents, showcasing the growing coordination between security forces.

Chhattisgarh’s security forces have intensified their operations, making significant strides in combating left-wing extremism. In 2024, forces neutralized 250 Maoists, arrested 925, and facilitated the surrender of 792 insurgents, laying a robust foundation for this year’s efforts.