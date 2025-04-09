Reddy to visit Chhattisgarh for strategic review of coal sector, policy roadmap

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will undertake a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on April 11 and 12. The visit, viewed as a major push for the nation’s energy security and mining reforms, will highlight recent achievements in coal production while laying the groundwork for future sectoral growth.

During his visit, the Minister will review operations at the Gevra coal mine—India’s largest and the second-largest in the world, operated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). The inspection comes in the backdrop of SECL achieving a historic milestone of one billion tonnes in both coal production and dispatch.

Reddy is also scheduled to engage with stakeholders from across the mining ecosystem, including engineers, executives, and mine workers, whose efforts have been pivotal in reaching these benchmarks. He will recognise their contributions and discuss best practices for sustainable mining operations.

Further, the Union Minister will meet Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to deliberate on the state’s mining roadmap, policy alignment, and prospects for investment and employment generation. Key discussions are expected to focus on enhancing mining infrastructure, ensuring welfare of mine workers, and reinforcing environmental safeguards.

The visit underscores the Centre’s commitment to strengthening India’s coal and mining sectors while ensuring that resource-rich states like Chhattisgarh play a leading role in the country’s developmental trajectory. It also signals a renewed thrust on cooperative federalism to drive sustainable growth and energy self-reliance.