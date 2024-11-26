Security beefed up in Sambhal ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday stepped up security in violence-hit Sambhal district in view of the anticipated visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Five people died in the violence during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on Sunday.

Intensive checking of vehicles coming from Delhi is being done while barriers have been put in front of the Brajghat police post.

Advertisement

Officials said that after receiving information, the local intelligence department is also continuously monitoring the incident. The situation in Sambhal has turned tense after the violence, and the administration is keeping a close watch on the entire situation.

The FIR in the Sambhal violence has made sensational revelations on the accused.

SP MP Zia ur Rehman Burke has been accused number one in the FIR. In the FIR, SP MLA’s son Suhail Iqbal has been accused number two. Apart from these two, a case has been registered against 2,750 people.

Police have registered seven FIRs in the violence. A vigorous police raid is going on in search of the accused of the riot in Sambhal.

So far 27 accused have been arrested, including three minors. More than a dozen people have been detained for interrogation, police here on Tuesday said.

On the Sambhal incident, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, “What will he do if someone does not get justice? If a person does not get justice then he will do something…whatever the administration is doing in Sambhal is 100% wrong. The administration has deliberately created unrest there. If the administration allows, our delegation will go there… We will raise the issue of Sambhal in the Parliament, it is our priority and we will not leave it.”

Meanwhile, Leader of opposition in the UP assembly and senior SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey has said that the BJP government is working on communal lines.

“This government does not believe in democracy. The BJP government is spreading communalism throughout North India. 5 youths died in police firing in Sambhal. Killed people from their private firearms to avoid getting trapped,” he alleged.

Pandey told the media the Samajwadi Party will raise Sambhal and Bahraich issues in the Assembly and will expose the BJP government.

He said that the Samajwadi Party delegation was going to Sambhal today to investigate the truth of the incident and express condolences to the victims’ families but the police did not allow them to go.

“The BJP government does not accept the Constitution. The country knows that in 1991, Parliament passed the Places of Worship Act. It was made under special provision. According to this law, any place of worship of any religion in India before 15 August 1947 cannot be converted into a place of worship of any other religion.

“If anyone attempts to do so, he can be jailed for up to three years and fined. There is also a provision in this law that no action can be taken even if evidence of occupation by another religion is found,” he claimed.

Pandey said on November 19 this year, on a petition, the court ordered the survey of Jama Masjid in Sambhal without listening to the other side. “Even after that, the Jama Masjid Committee and everyone together gave full cooperation in conducting the survey in a peaceful manner. Once the survey work was completed, what was the need for the survey again? The entire incident proves that the intentions of the administration in Sambhal were not good, the incident was carried out deliberately,” he added.