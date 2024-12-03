Sambhal violence, a well-planned conspiracy, alleges Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday raised the issue of Sambhal violence in Parliament, and claimed that the incident was a premeditated conspiracy that has harmed the brotherhood of the region.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also accused the central government of not adhering to the tenets of the Constitution.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Yadav claimed that the November 24 incident in Sambhal was a “well-planned” conspiracy aimed at hurting the communal harmony in the area. The Kannauj lawmaker said that the date of the byelections in Uttar Pradesh was changed intentionally.

He said, “…The incident that took place in Sambhal is a well-planned conspiracy…By-elections were supposed to be held in Uttar Pradesh on 13th November but it was postponed to 20th November…This Government does not believe in the Constitution.”

He said a petition was filed against Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. ”An order for a survey of the mosque was passed even before listening to the other side. On 19th November, the survey was conducted and the report was to be given to the Court… On 24th November, another survey was conducted, during which people gathered to know the reason for the survey,” he said further.

He pointed out that the police stopped people from offering namaz and the court gave the order without hearing the other side.

Yadav said the Circle Officer abused the people gathered there and lathi charge took place. Further, ”After this, police opened fire with their government and private weapons, during which dozens were injured and five innocents were killed…”

He demanded that a murder case should be filed against police and administration and they should be suspended so that people can get justice and such an incident is not repeated in future.

Referring to the issues of mosque surveys across the country amid claims of them being raised over the ruins of Hindu temples, he cautioned that talks of excavation throughout the country will destroy the brotherhood.

“The incident that took place in Sambhal on November 24 is a well-planned conspiracy and the brotherhood in Sambhal has been shot. The talks of excavation throughout the country done by BJP and its allies will destroy the brotherhood of the country…,” he said.

After Yadav raised the issue of Sambhal violence, the opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a walk-out.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party Member Ram Gopal Yadav blamed the UP government for Sambhal violence, alleging “conspiracy”.

He said, “On 24th December, at 6 am, police were deployed in the entire Sambhal. The people of Sambhal did not even know why the police were being deployed. After some time, the DM, SSP, lawyer, and some people went with the police playing drums and entered the mosque. ”

He said the crowd suspected that they were going to vandalise the mosque.

”The SDM opened the water tank and when water started flowing out, people suspected that something was going wrong in it, and then there was unrest. The police opened fire, 5 people were killed, 20 people were injured, cases were filed against hundreds of people and many are in jail, Those who were caught were beaten badly.”

He further said, ” I and many other people believe that in the elections that were held earlier in Uttar Pradesh, the police in the neighbouring districts did not allow anyone to cast their vote and forcibly took over the elections. All this happened in a way to divert attention from that…”

At least five people were killed allegedly in police firing during the Sambhal violence that broke out following a court ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.