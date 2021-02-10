Ahead of the Kisan Panchayat that is to be addressed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the afternoon on Wednesday, the district administration in Saharanpur has imposed Section 144.

The orders were issued by the District Magistrate Saharanpur citing various reasons including upcoming festivities, the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and the possibility of violence by anti-social elements in the state.

The restrictions have been imposed till April 5.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Dehradun on Wednesday morning and is on her way to Saharanpur where she will first offer prayers at the Shakumbhari Devi temple before addressing the Kisan Panchayat.