Priyanka Gandhi calls for global strike demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday called upon people to participate in the global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Vadra, who has been raising the issue from time to time, said all should raise their voices against the injustice being perpetrated to the Palestinian people.

Reportedly, Palestinian activists have called for a global strike demanding immediate ceasefire.

“Participate in the global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the massacre of the Palestinian people and their children today, the 11th of December, 2023. We must all raise our voices against the horrific injustice being perpetrated against them,” she wrote in a post on social media.

Last week, the Congress leader said it was India’s duty as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right, in the wake of Israel reportedly intensifying its attack in south Gaza.

“It is India’s duty as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right. We must do all we can to ensure a ceasefire at the earliest,” Vadra said.

Earlier, Gandhi without naming anyone, had said, “To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation.”

It may be mentioned that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also called for an immediate ceasefire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza.