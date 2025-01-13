Sea of faith flows towards Mahakumbh on Paush Purnima, marking the first ‘Snan Parv’ of grand event

Prayagraj witnessed a breathtaking sight on Monday as thousands of devotees gathered at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.

Marking the first Snan Parv (bathing festival) of Mahakumbh 2025, the event drew pilgrims from across the country.

The devotion was palpable as devotees and Kalpavasis began arriving at the Sangam banks at midnight, filling the air with resonant chants of “Har Har Gange” and “Jai Shri Ram.”

Pilgrims of all ages, including children, the elderly, and women, reached the ghats early in the morning, balancing their belongings on their heads, undeterred by the cold weather or the burden they carried. Sangam Nose, Airavat Ghat, and VIP Ghat were among the popular spots where devotees performed their holy baths.

The youth, eager to capture the divine moment, clicked pictures and videos of the vibrant atmosphere and shared them widely on social media, further spreading the spiritual fervour of Mahakumbh 2025.

This time, there was remarkable enthusiasm among the youth for Sanatan culture and spirituality. People of all ages, from children to the elderly, actively participated in ‘Sangam Snan’ and ‘Daan’ (charity). After taking the sacred dip, devotees performed puja and ‘daan’ at the holy Sangam banks, seeking spiritual merit.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, exceptional security arrangements were enforced across the fairgrounds. Every part of the venue was closely monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Centre, with the DIG and SSP personally overseeing the operations. Additional police forces were deployed to ensure smooth crowd management, remaining vigilant from midnight through the early morning hours.

Photos and videos of the grand bathing festival continue to go viral on social media, with devotees and the youth expressing pride in their rich cultural heritage. This holy bathing festival of Mahakumbh turned into a memorable and spiritually uplifting experience for all.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath has extended a warm welcome to devotees, saints, mahatmas, kalpvasis, and visitors, wishing them well for the first holy dip of Mahakumbh.

Highlighting the event’s significance, the Chief Minister described Mahakumbh as a proud symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, embodying the essence of “unity in diversity.”

He expressed his hope that the wishes of all those seeking spiritual fulfillment through meditation and bathing in the sacred waters of the Ganga would be realized.

He further said, “Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a testament to the global prestige of Sanatan culture and traditions. ”

The Chief Minister assured that comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the event is divine and grand. Special focus has been placed on cleanliness, security, healthcare, traffic management, and accommodation facilities.

“Join us in celebrating the glorious tradition of Sanatan culture at Maha Kumbh 2025,” the Chief Minister urged. “May the grace of Maa Ganga bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your lives,” he prayed.