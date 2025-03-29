Logo

Logo

# India

Prayagraj to get Uttar Pradesh’s third Rail Neer Plant after Amethi and Hapur

In a significant step, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to establish a Rail Neer bottled water plant in Saraswati High-Tech City, Prayagraj.

Statesman News Service | Prayagraj | March 29, 2025 1:32 pm

Prayagraj to get Uttar Pradesh’s third Rail Neer Plant after Amethi and Hapur

[Photo: X/@IRCTCofficial]

In a significant step, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to establish a Rail Neer bottled water plant in Saraswati High-Tech City, Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has allocated 2.5 acres of land for this project, with an estimated investment of Rs 25 crore. The plant will have a production capacity of 1 lakh liters per day, significantly boosting the availability of packaged drinking water.

Advertisement

Notably, IRCTC already operates several Rail Neer plants across the country, with two currently functioning in Uttar Pradesh—one in Amethi and the other in Hapur. The upcoming plant will be the third such facility in the state.

Advertisement

The Rail Neer plant will provide clean and high-quality packaged drinking water to railway passengers, helping to prevent waterborne diseases. It will also create new job opportunities, both directly and indirectly, boosting the local economy.

The establishment of this plant will encourage industrial investors and attract new investments to Uttar Pradesh. It will be strategically located—5 km from the railway station, 25 km from Prayagraj Airport, and 15 km from the highway—ensuring a strong logistics and supply network.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari stated on Saturday that, “This project will not only promote industrial development but also play a key role in providing safe drinking water to railway passengers.”

Advertisement

Related posts

# Exclusive Interviews

‘Water, by nature, is divine’

The Mahakumbh may be over, but the questions and debates surrounding it are yet to end. There are questions such as if a holy dip actually washes away all your sins and takes you along the path to heaven straight away, let alone giving you immortality.