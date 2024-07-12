SC’s decision a declaration that Kejriwal is implicated in liquor scam: BJP

The BJP on Friday emphasised that the Supreme Court has confirmed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s involvement in the liquor case and said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sufficient evidence against him.

The saffron party’s reaction came after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in the now scrapped excise policy case registered by the ED.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said today the Supreme Court delivered an important verdict and AAP is, as usual, trying to mislead the public and media.

“The Supreme Court’s order did not grant any relief to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, instead, it confirmed that he was involved in the liquor policy case and that the ED had sufficient proof against him,” she said.

Swaraj said Kejriwal did not file a bail plea but instead submitted an affidavit in court claiming his arrest was illegal.

“However, the Supreme Court did not grant any relief on this matter, the Court believed that the ED had sufficient evidence under Section 19 to justify the arrest,” she said.

Swaraj cited that Section 19 of the PMLA Act states, “The Director/Deputy Director or any other officer authorized should have a reason to believe any person has been guilty of an offense punishable under the act, he may arrest such a person.”

The BJP MP conveyed that the Supreme Court determined that the investigating agency had enough proof to meet the requirements of Section 19, making Kejriwal the prima facie suspect in the liquor case.

“The Supreme Court has effectively given its approval, indicating that Arvind Kejriwal is involved in the case,” she said.

Swaraj said the interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal is only because one point of law is referred to a larger bench.

“Whenever a case is referred to a larger bench, it takes more time for a hearing. However, two things are important: a few days ago, the ED presented a very detailed charge sheet before the court,” she said.

“According to the charge sheet, after examining Whatsapp chats, evidence and other facts, it was revealed that Arvind Kejriwal was the kingpin of the liquor scam. Arvind Kejriwal has close ties with other co-accused in the liquor case and received a kickback of Rs 100 crore, out of which Rs 45 crore was used by AAP in the Goa election. This makes AAP the first party to be included in a charge sheet,” the BJP MP said.

Swaraj said today the Supreme Court has made a significant observation. “While not issuing a directive, the Court has strongly hinted that any constitutional functionary involved in such offenses should resign from their position,” she said.

“However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is misleading investigative agencies and occasionally implicating names of Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi or Durgesh Pathak. Arvind Kejriwal is so intoxicated by power that he is not ready to leave the CM’s chair. Kejriwal’s stubbornness has led to policy paralysis and a constitutional crisis in Delhi,” the BJP MP said.