Scindia inaugurates SATRC-25, underscores India’s leadership in digital infra

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Monday inaugurated the 25th Meeting of the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC-25) in New Delhi. He underscored India’s leadership in digital infrastructure development and promoting an inclusive digital ecosystem.

Delivering the keynote address, Scindia stated, “As India emerges as the Voice of the Global South, the SATRC-25 will serve as an excellent platform for knowledge-sharing and a confluence of innovative perspectives on emerging policy and regulatory challenges.”

He further stressed that a secure, safe and standard driven future should guide the creation of policies by regulatory bodies.

Advertisement

Scindia underscored India’s leadership in digital infrastructure development, highlighting the country’s commitment to expanding broadband access, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and promoting an inclusive digital ecosystem.

“With an extraordinary 1.2 billion telephones and 970 million internet subscribers, India emerges as a digital titan, characterised by a rapidly evolving digital economy now comprising 10 per cent of our overall economic landscape—an impressive leap from just 3.5 per cent a decade ago. As our digital economy flourishes at a pace 2.8 times faster than the national economy, we anticipate it will reach an astounding 20 per cent by 2026-27.”

He urged SATRC member nations to collaborate on key issues such as digital inclusivity, sustainable network infrastructure, and consumer protection.

“South Asia must unite in its efforts to build a connected, resilient, and sustainable future,” he said, envisioning a region that thrives on shared values and mutual support.

The minister also pointed out that South Asia plays a crucial role in global ICT development and stressed the need for regulations that inspire innovation while ensuring inclusivity.

Talking about new technological advancements, he shared, “The advent of NonTerrestrial Networks (NTNs)— presents a transformative opportunity to extend telecom coverage to the most remote corners of our nations.”

“I am optimistic that the evolution of NTNs will unlock new vistas in communication technologies, igniting innovative applications across diverse sectors, and ultimately advancing our collective journey towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs),” he added.

The event was organised by the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) and hosted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The event marked a distinguished gathering of Heads of Regulators and affiliate members from SATRC member countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Other dignitaries present included Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Masanori Kondo, Secretary General of the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), Major General (Retd.) Mohammad Emdad Ul Bari, Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, and Atul Kumar Choudhary, Secretary of TRAI.