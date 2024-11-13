SATRC-25 promotes digital transformation for economic, social prosperity in South Asia

The 25th Meeting of the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC-25) was held from 11th to 13th November in New Delhi which saw the participation of regulators, industry leaders, and experts from across South Asia.

Hosted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), the meet brought together stakeholders to share insights, address regulatory challenges, and forge pathways toward a more inclusive digital ecosystem.

Spanning three days, SATRC-25’s program features key discussions emphasising the theme of “Accelerating Telecommunication and ICT Development for Growth and Inclusiveness,” promoting digital transformation for economic and social prosperity in the region.

The SATRC-25 meeting featured a comprehensive agenda designed to address key issues in the telecommunications and ICT sectors. It addressed several key topics, which included Regulators Roundtable discussion and Regulatory-Industry Dialogue.

The Industry Session was organised to give an opportunity to the telecommunication/ICT industry in the South Asian region to raise the critical issues regarding the regulatory environment and perspective of the industry on those issues.

Sessions were also organised to share policy and regulatory best practices and experiences on supporting the digital transformation of the economy and society.

The meeting reviewed the progress of implementation of SATRC Action Plan Phase IX Progress on the work on different work items which were reported by the Chairs of the SATRC Working Groups. Meeting also reviewed the activities and the budget implementation of SATRC Action Plan Phase IX for 2025.

Inaugurated by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the meeting witnessed total participation numbering about 120, including delegates from more than 10 countries.

There were nine Heads of Regulators/Heads of Delegation representing each of the SATRC Members.