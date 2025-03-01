Scindia to represent India at Mobile World Congress

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia will represent India in the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Spain’s Barcelona, an official statement said on Saturday.

Scindia will also unveil the curtain raiser of India Mobile Congress 2025 and inaugurate the ‘Bharat Pavilion’ at the MWC, one of the world’s largest and most influential technology and telecommunications events, which is scheduled to be held from March 3 to 6, as per the communiqué issued by the Ministry of Communications.

The India Mobile Congress is a platform that highlights India’s innovation ecosystem, and leading telecom companies and innovators showcase their cutting-edge advancements and sustainable solutions. The Bharat Pavilion will feature 38 Indian telecom equipment manufacturers showcasing their state-of-the-art products, both hardware and software.

“The Minister’s participation underscores India’s growing role as a global leader in the digital and mobile ecosystem. His presence will highlight India’s commitment to digital transformation, innovation, and fostering international collaborations in communications and technology,” the Ministry said.

During his visit, Scindia will engage with global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore cutting-edge developments in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI),6G, Quantum and next-generation mobile technologies. The event will serve as a platform for discussing key trends shaping the mobile industry and will spotlight India’s digital ambitions.

The Minister is also expected to address several key sessions, including ‘Global Tech Governance: Rising to the Challenge’ and ‘Balancing Innovation and Regulation: Global Perspectives on Telecom Policy.’

Meanwhile, speaking about his visit, the Minister said, “India is rapidly evolving into a global technology hub, and our engagement with international partners at events like the Mobile World Congress is vital for accelerating innovation and strengthening digital infrastructure. I look forward to exchanging ideas with global experts and discussing opportunities for collaboration in the mobile and telecommunications sector.”