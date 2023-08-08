Schools in Uttar Pradesh shut down in solidarity with Azamgarh principal

All private schools in Uttar Pradesh announced a shut down today, in order to express solidarity to the school principal and a teacher who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of a student.

The schools that are linked with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and State Board will remain closed. This decision was declared by the Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) of the state.

The schools are standing together to express support for a school principal and a teacher who have been arrested due to their alleged involvement in the death of a 17-year-old girl student. The incident took place in Azamgarh, where the student supposedly jumped from the third floor of the school building and passed away.

According to the victim’s family, the girl resorted to this drastic action due to what they claim was persistent mistreatment by the principal and teacher.

Anil Agarwal, the head of UPSA, conveyed that a thorough inquiry into the suicide case is necessary before any action is taken. He stressed that proper investigation should be carried out, and only if the accusations are proven, should appropriate measures be taken.

He asserted that the temporary closure of schools in Uttar Pradesh served as a symbolic method to call for a thorough examination of the situation. He emphasized that if the individuals in question were proven to be guilty, appropriate consequences should ensue.

Moreover, he highlighted the equal importance of conducting a comprehensive investigation into whether the student’s actions had been influenced by other factors.

Agarwal also expressed the need for an established system that safeguards innocent school staff from being incarcerated prematurely in such cases. “Our main concern with this case is that both school staff members were detained prior to a proper investigation,” he remarked.