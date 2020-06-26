Delhi government on Friday has decided to close the schools in the national capital till July 31due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

The decision came after a meeting of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with education department officials.

“Let’s design a plan to reopen schools in a way that would prepare our students to adjust to the new circumstances and not fear them. It would help our students to learn to live with coronavirus,” Sisodia said.

According to the reports, the officials asked the Deputy CM to allow classes in a small group once or twice in a week. However, other officials recommended that Class 10 students should attend classes every day.

They unanimously agreed that wherever possible schools should open online libraries.

The Delhi government has also invited suggestions from parents on how to go about reopening schools after the centre earlier this month announced its “Unlock1” guidelines.

“One of the suggestions in the meeting was that primary classes should be held once or twice in a week with the strength of 12-15 students in a class. Another point was made that classes can be conducted on alternate days for students of classes 3 to 5,” the government said in the statement.

There are some of the safety measures suggested that schools should take which include classroom sanitization giving masks to students and thermal screening at school gates, among others.

Further, the officials recommended that classes could be held once or twice a week for students of class 6 to 8.

The classes for 11th and 12th could be conducted on alternate days and the rest of the days can be taught through online classes.

There has been a surge in coronavirus cases the national capital in the last few days and has grabbed the second spot in the COVID-affected states after Maharashtra.

There are 73,780 cases of coronavirus reported in the national capital out of which 26,586 are active cases. 2429 affected ones died due to the coronavirus.